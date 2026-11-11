Ariana Grande Makes Red Carpet Debut with Boyfriend Ricky Alvarez at ‘Focker-in-Law’ Premiere (Photos & Video)

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Ariana Grande and her on-again boyfriend Ricky Alvarez are red carpet official!

The cute couple posed together for photos at the premiere of Ariana‘s new movie Focker-in-Law on Wednesday (November 11) at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

This marks the first time that Ariana and Ricky have ever walked a red carpet as a couple, despite their long history together.

Ariana was previously linked to Ricky between 2015 and 2016.

While she was on tour this year, reports emerged that they had gotten back together as a couple, which she basically confirmed with a series of lyric changes during her shows and a new matching tattoo.

Ariana confirmed that she was still going strong with Ricky just last week with an Instagram photo dump, which featured photos of them packing on PDA.

What is Focker-in-Law about?

Ariana joins the cast in the upcoming sequel, reuniting Ben Stiller as Greg Focker and Robert De Niro as Jack Byrnes.

The franchise began in 2000 with the first Meet the Parents movie, which grossed $330 million worldwide. Sequels arrived in 2004 with Meet the Fockers and 2010 with Little Fockers. 16 years later, the franchise continues!

Also returning are Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo. Joining the cast are Skyler Gisondo and Beanie Feldstein as kids Henry and Samantha, plus Eduardo Franco. Ariana is playing Henry’s new fiancee Olivia Jones.

Still operating as a helicopter parent to his two adult kids, Greg Focker’s (Stiller) anxieties spiral out of control when his son Henry (Gisondo) brings home a formidable new girlfriend, Olivia (Grande), to celebrate the 80th birthday of Greg’s still-intimidating father-in-law, Jack Byrnes (De Niro). Greg’s concerns skyrocket when Olivia is embraced by everyone, including Jack, and Henry reveals that he plans to propose. Certain that Olivia is hiding something, Greg attempts to unmask her, leading to a calamitous weekend that sees the rivalry between the two future in-laws escalate from an airplane to the kitchen to the bike path.

John Hamburg returns to the franchise as writer and director. The movie is set to hit theaters on November 25, making it the perfectly family comedy for Thanksgiving.

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