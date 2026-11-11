‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’ Streaming Release Date on Disney+

Credit: Marvel

Avengers Endgame: Encore will finally be streaming on Disney+!

Today (November 11), Marvel announced that the new addition of the fan favorite film will be available to stream on the streaming service this Friday (November 13).

Why Watch Avengers Endgame: Encore

While the bulk of the movie is the same, there are four new scenes that happen in the end credits. The film now has a runtime of 185 minutes, making it four minutes longer than the original theatrical cut.

Marvel and Disney shot extra footage while making Doomsday and they put the new scenes at the end of Encore to tease what’s to come. We’ve put together an explanation of what happens in each post-credits scene and how they connect to Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday comes out in theaters on December 18. Watch the trailer!

And here’s every Marvel movie you need to watch ahead of Doomsday.

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