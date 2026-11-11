Belmont Cameli & Girlfriend Raina Morris Hold Hands During Date Night in Los Angeles (New Photos)

Credit: Getty Images

Belmont Cameli and his girlfriend are still going strong!

The 28-year-old Off Campus star and his partner, TV writer Raina Morris, held hands as they exited Chateau Marmont on Tuesday evening (November 10) in Los Angeles.

We have all the new photos of the couple in the gallery of this post below.

You may be wondering more about their relationship, and we do have some info on the cute couple.

How Long Have Belmont Cameli and Raina Morris Been Dating?

Belmont and Raina appear to have started dating in early 2025, as they first popped up on each other’s Instagram pages around March of 2025.

That same month, they started making public appearances together, including at the premiere of his movie The Alto Knights and at a Dickies x Harley-Davidson celebration of the launch of the “Born to Be Alive” collaboration.

If you are not aware, Raina is a TV writer who has written on the TV shows Emily in Paris and Schmigadoon.

Off Campus Season 2 Is Coming in April 2027!

Prime Video announced that Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn)’s season will debut on April 28, 2027.

Belmont will still star in the season alongside many of his co-stars. But there are some cast changes coming as well! Find out who is returning and who is exiting.

See more photos of Belmont Cameli and Raina Morris in the gallery below…

Posted To:Belmont Cameli Candid Photos Raina Morris