‘Below Deck Down Under’ Star Joao Franco & Brother Arrested After Store Fight Turned Deadly

Credit: Bravo

Joao Franco has been arrested in Turkey following a fight in a clothing store.

The yachting captain, who appeared on Below Deck Down Under season four earlier this year, and his brother, Karlos, reportedly got into a verbal argument with employees in a store in the Bodrum district of Mu?la on Saturday night (November 7), according to Page Six.

What happened during the fight?

Per Page Six, who obtained CCTV footage of the incident, Joao and his brother were in a store using profanities, with the situation escalating into a physical altercation.

In the footage, Joao‘s brother seemed to throw the first punch, while the Below Deck star appeared to try to separate his brother and the employee to deescalate the situation. However, the employee and his brother kept going, with other employees getting involved.

One person then went after Joao and he swung back, striking one person, who fell to the ground and lay motionless as the fight came to end less than a minute later.

According to local reports, the individual who fell to the ground was a 17-year-old employee who hit his head on steps when he fell.

The teen reportedly suffered a severe head injury and suffered cardiac arrest, but was revived by emergency responders before being transferred to a hospital in critical condition.

Sadly, it was reported on Monday (November 9) that the teen succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital.

Joao and his brother Karlos were arrested and are currently in prison as they await “the next steps.”

Joao first appeared on screens in Below Deck Mediterranean season three as the lead deckhand, and he returned the next season as Bosun. Then, he moved over to Below Deck Down Under in season two about halfway through the season. He returned in season four, which aired on Bravo earlier this year, as 2nd Officer/Bosun.

Below Deck Down Under is returning for a fifth season, though it’s unclear if Joao will be in the cast.

Joao isn’t the only Below Deck franchise star who has found themselves in legal trouble this year. Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Nathan Gallagher faced an arrest warrant back in September related to an arrest in December 2025.

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