Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Owen Wilson, & More Attend ‘Focker-in-Law Premiere in NYC! (Photos)

Credit: Getty

The stars of the Fockers movies are together again!

Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, and Owen Wilson hit the red carpet at the premiere of their new movie Focker-in-Law on Wednesday night (November 11) held at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

Fellow returning cast members at the premiere included Teri Polo and Blythe Danner along with newcomers Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein, and Eduardo Franco.

Newcomer Ariana Grande was also at the premiere, making her red carpet debut with on-again boyfriend Ricky Alvarez.

What is Focker-in-Law about?

The franchise began in 2000 with the first Meet the Parents movie, which grossed $330 million worldwide. Sequels arrived in 2004 with Meet the Fockers and 2010 with Little Fockers. 16 years later, the franchise continues!

Here’s the synopsis:

Still operating as a helicopter parent to his two adult kids, Greg Focker’s (Stiller) anxieties spiral out of control when his son Henry (Gisondo) brings home a formidable new girlfriend, Olivia (Grande), to celebrate the 80th birthday of Greg’s still-intimidating father-in-law, Jack Byrnes (De Niro). Greg’s concerns skyrocket when Olivia is embraced by everyone, including Jack, and Henry reveals that he plans to propose. Certain that Olivia is hiding something, Greg attempts to unmask her, leading to a calamitous weekend that sees the rivalry between the two future in-laws escalate from an airplane to the kitchen to the bike path.

John Hamburg returns to the franchise as writer and director.

When will Focker-in-Law be released?

Focker-in-Law hits theaters on November 25. Watch the trailer here!

Keep scrolling to see all of the cast members on the red carpet…

Robert De Niro & partner Tiffany Chen

Ben Stiller & wife Christine Taylor with son Quenlin

Ariana Grande & boyfriend Ricky Alvarez

Owen Wilson

Blythe Danner

Teri Polo

Skyler Gisondo

Beanie Feldstein & wife Bonnie Chance-Roberts

Eduardo Franco

More red carpet photos!

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the stars at the premiere.

Posted To:Ariana Grande Beanie Feldstein Ben Stiller Blythe Danner Bonnie Chance Roberts Christine Taylor Eduardo Franco Event Photos Focker In-Law Owen Wilson Quinlin Stiller Ricky Alvarez Skyler Gisondo Teri Polo Tiffany Chen