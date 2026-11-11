Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Owen Wilson, & More Attend ‘Focker-in-Law Premiere in NYC! (Photos)

Nov 11, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Credit: Getty

The stars of the Fockers movies are together again!

Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, and Owen Wilson hit the red carpet at the premiere of their new movie Focker-in-Law on Wednesday night (November 11) held at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

Fellow returning cast members at the premiere included Teri Polo and Blythe Danner along with newcomers Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein, and Eduardo Franco.

Newcomer Ariana Grande was also at the premiere, making her red carpet debut with on-again boyfriend Ricky Alvarez.

Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere

What is Focker-in-Law about?

The franchise began in 2000 with the first Meet the Parents movie, which grossed $330 million worldwide. Sequels arrived in 2004 with Meet the Fockers and 2010 with Little Fockers. 16 years later, the franchise continues!

Here’s the synopsis:

Still operating as a helicopter parent to his two adult kids, Greg Focker’s (Stiller) anxieties spiral out of control when his son Henry (Gisondo) brings home a formidable new girlfriend, Olivia (Grande), to celebrate the 80th birthday of Greg’s still-intimidating father-in-law, Jack Byrnes (De Niro). 

Greg’s concerns skyrocket when Olivia is embraced by everyone, including Jack, and Henry reveals that he plans to propose. Certain that Olivia is hiding something, Greg attempts to unmask her, leading to a calamitous weekend that sees the rivalry between the two future in-laws escalate from an airplane to the kitchen to the bike path.  

John Hamburg returns to the franchise as writer and director.

Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere

When will Focker-in-Law be released?

Focker-in-Law hits theaters on November 25. Watch the trailer here!

Keep scrolling to see all of the cast members on the red carpet…

Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere

Robert De Niro & partner Tiffany Chen

Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere

Ben Stiller & wife Christine Taylor with son Quenlin

Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere

Ariana Grande & boyfriend Ricky Alvarez

Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere

Owen Wilson

Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere

Blythe Danner

Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere

Teri Polo

Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere

Skyler Gisondo

Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere

Beanie Feldstein & wife Bonnie Chance-Roberts

Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere

Eduardo Franco

More red carpet photos!

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the stars at the premiere.

Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere
Stars at Focker-in-Law NYC premiere

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Avril Lavigne attends the "Deadpool & Wolverine" New York Premiere on July 22, 2024 in New York City.
Avril Lavigne

Who Is Avril Lavigne’s Baby’s Dad? New Details Revealed About Her Mystery Partner

Earlier today (November 13), Avril Lavigne announced that she quietly welcomed a daughter! The 42-year-old entertainer had not previously disclosed […]
  1. Shane Gillis responds to SNL backlash
    Saturday Night Live

    Shane Gillis Breaks His Silence on Backlash Over Controversial ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue
  2. Aircraft are seen at Miami International Airport after the FAA announced a nationwide groundstop on November 13, 2026 in Miami, Florida.
    Faa

    FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Thousands of Flights Are Canceled & Delayed
  3. Sam Hartman #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish warms up prior to the game against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium on October 14, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana.
    ABC

    How Is ‘The Bachelor’ Filming Sam Hartman’s Season Amid His NFL Commitments? Timeline Explained
  4. Virgin River still to announce renewal and casting news
    EG

    ‘Virgin River’ Renewed for Season 9 as Season 8 Undergoes Major Cast Shakeup: Who’s Exiting & Who’s Returning