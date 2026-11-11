Brandy & Monica Announce Las Vegas Residency, Dates & Venue Revealed

Nov 11, 2026 1 min read
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Brandy and Monica perform onstage during 2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture
Credit: Getty

Brandy and Monica are headed to Las Vegas with a new residency!

The “The Boy Is Mine” singers are uniting for an upcoming 2027 The Boy Is Mine Residency at Resorts World in the Sin City, they announced on Tuesday night (November 10) during their Dancing with the Stars appearance.

“The boy is mine… but VEGAS is ours,” Brandy shared on Instagram later in the night. “Look how far a song can take us…And look what your love keeps making possible. Meet us under the lights. We have more history to make.”

Brandy and Monica pose at a Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony

Brandy & Monica’s The Boy Is Mine Residency Dates Revealed

The upcoming residency will see the collaborators perform ten shows in May, June, and July 2027. This marks both of their first residencies in Las Vegas.

See the full list of tour dates below:

  • Saturday, May 29
  • Sunday, May 30
  • Wednesday, June 2
  • Friday, June 4
  • Saturday, June 5
  • Friday, July 9
  • Saturday, July 10
  • Wednesday, July 14
  • Friday, July 16
  • Saturday, July 17

Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, November 20th at 10 am PT, following an American Express presale on Monday, November 16th, an artist presale on Wednesday, November 18th, and a local resale on Thursday, November 19th. Get more details on RWLasVegas.com!

Brandy and Monica‘s Vegas residency announcement comes almost one year after they wrapped their co-headlining 2025 The Boy Is Mine Tour in the United States.

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