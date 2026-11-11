Bravo Renews 17 Shows In 2026, Cancels 2 & Announces 5 New Shows: See the Full Recap!

Nov 11, 2026 12 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
1
Bravo logo in black and white
Credit: Bravo

Bravo has continued to make announcements about its popular lineup of shows all throughout 2026!

As the year gets closer to ending, we are taking a look at every show that has been renewed or canceled, and what new shows have been revealed.

The network is “the premier lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content across all platforms.” Their expansive lineup includes the Real Housewives and Below Deck franchises, as well as popular shows like Vanderpump Rules and spinoff The Valley, Married to Medicine, Southern Charm and spinoff Southern Hospitality, and, of course, the Emmy-winning cooking competition Top Chef.

Throughout the years, Bravo has built a dedicated fan base and has even launched fan experiences like BravoCon, which is returning to Las Vegas in 2027!

Still from BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen: Holiday Special

“Bravo continues to be a leading force in unscripted television with a robust roster of hit franchises, fresh originals and event-driven programming that engages audiences, sets industry trends, and shapes conversation across platforms year-round,” the network states.

We’ve been keeping track of what series have been renewed or canceled this year, and we have a full recap right here!

Keep reading inside to find out about all of the Bravo shows returning and what’s new…

Next >

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Tyga and Madelaine Petsch pose together inside the Vanity Fair and Instagram Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood
Madelaine Petsch

Madelaine Petsch & Tyga Split After Nearly 2 Years of Dating

Madelaine Petsch and Tyga are going their separate ways. The 32-year-old actress and the 36-year-old rapper have reportedly broken up […]
  1. Kylie Jenner in a halter-neck deer-print dress at 2026 LACMA gala. Her dark hair is down with slight waves.
    Kylie Jenner

    Kylie Jenner’s Former Housekeeper Claims She Was Locked in Closet, Bitten by Dog in New Lawsuit
  2. Jack Nicholson at Lakers game with son Ray Nicholson
    Celebrity Babies

    Ray Nicholson Shares Rare Comments About Dad Jack Nicholson, Admits He ‘Can’t Talk About a Lot’ with Oscar Winner
  3. Side by side composite photo of Rosalia, Karol G, Anitta, and Camila Cabello
    Ana de Armas

    Rosalía, Karol G, Anitta & Camila Cabello Lead Star-Studded Arrivals at 2026 Latin Grammy Awards – See Photos!
  4. Amanda Seyfried stock photo
    Actor Awards

    Amanda Seyfried Only Eligible for Two Major Awards for ‘You Can See Everything,’ Deemed Ineligible at Three Shows