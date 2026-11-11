Bravo Renews 17 Shows In 2026, Cancels 2 & Announces 5 New Shows: See the Full Recap!

Credit: Bravo

Bravo has continued to make announcements about its popular lineup of shows all throughout 2026!

As the year gets closer to ending, we are taking a look at every show that has been renewed or canceled, and what new shows have been revealed.

The network is “the premier lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content across all platforms.” Their expansive lineup includes the Real Housewives and Below Deck franchises, as well as popular shows like Vanderpump Rules and spinoff The Valley, Married to Medicine, Southern Charm and spinoff Southern Hospitality, and, of course, the Emmy-winning cooking competition Top Chef.

Throughout the years, Bravo has built a dedicated fan base and has even launched fan experiences like BravoCon, which is returning to Las Vegas in 2027!

“Bravo continues to be a leading force in unscripted television with a robust roster of hit franchises, fresh originals and event-driven programming that engages audiences, sets industry trends, and shapes conversation across platforms year-round,” the network states.

We’ve been keeping track of what series have been renewed or canceled this year, and we have a full recap right here!

Keep reading inside to find out about all of the Bravo shows returning and what’s new…

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