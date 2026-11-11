‘Chicago Med’ Brings Back Sarah Ramos as Dr. Lenox in Season 12: Why She Was Missing & What Happens Next

Credit: NBC

Sarah Ramos is finally returning to Chicago Med!

The 35-year-old actress is back as Dr. Caitlin Lenox in Wednesday night’s (November 11) episode of the NBC medical drama, following her extended absence from the beginning of Season 12.

While Sarah made a brief appearance during the season premiere, her character has otherwise been missing from Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Fans have been wondering when Lenox would return, particularly after the show revealed that she was undergoing treatment for a serious medical condition.

Now, viewers are getting their answer, with the character’s return also bringing new developments in her relationship with Dr. Mitch Ripley, played by Luke Mitchell.

Keep reading to find out why Sarah Ramos was missing from Chicago Med and what’s happening with Dr. Lenox…

Why Was Sarah Ramos Missing From Chicago Med Season 12?

Sarah‘s absence from the early episodes of Season 12 was planned to accommodate her real-life pregnancy.

Showrunner Allen MacDonald previously confirmed that the actress would miss several episodes while taking maternity leave.

“We are not incorporating the pregnancy into the show,” he told Give Me My Remote in August.

Instead, the writers created a storyline explaining why Dr. Lenox was temporarily away from Gaffney.

During the October 7 season premiere, viewers learned that Lenox had traveled to Zurich, Switzerland, for what her colleagues believed was a three-month sabbatical to visit family.

However, the real reason for her trip was to participate in a clinical drug trial for Gerstmann-Sträussler-Scheinker syndrome, a rare inherited prion disease.

Lenox previously revealed her diagnosis to Ripley during the Season 11 finale, and the two also acknowledged their romantic feelings for each other.

Although Sarah briefly appeared in the Season 12 premiere through a video call with Ripley, she was absent from the following four episodes.

When Does Dr. Lenox Return to Chicago Med?

Dr. Lenox returns in Season 12, Episode 6, titled “Lessons in Chemistry,” airing Wednesday, November 11, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

In a preview released ahead of the episode, Lenox reunites with Ripley at Gaffney, and the pair share a private moment in a supply closet.

“This place is falling apart without me,” Lenox jokes in the footage.

The hospital has undergone several changes during her absence, including Ripley temporarily taking over as emergency department chief.

He’s also been clashing with Mallory Sloan, played by Rebecca Breeds, who has assumed a leadership position at the hospital.

Speaking with TV Insider, Allen explained that Lenox’s decision to participate in the drug trial represents a change in how she’s approaching her illness.

He said that her willingness to seek treatment has also strengthened her relationship with Ripley.

The showrunner previously confirmed that Lenox would return to the series in Episode 6, describing it as her full-time return following maternity leave. He also confirmed that her brief video-call appearance in the premiere was filmed when she returned to production for Episode 6.

What Happens in Tonight’s Chicago Med Episode?

In addition to Lenox’s return, the November 11 episode will feature several other storylines at Gaffney.

According to the episode description, Ripley evaluates a patient suspected of committing a murder decades earlier.

Meanwhile, Dr. Daniel Charles, played by Oliver Platt, makes a difficult decision while confronting painful family memories.

The episode preview also shows the emergency department responding to two patients with unusual symptoms, raising concerns about a possible hazardous-materials incident.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.

You can also check out our Chicago Med Season 12 cast guide to find out who’s returning and who’s leaving.

Posted To:chicago med Luke Mitchell NBC Oliver Platt Peacock Rebecca Breeds sarah ramos Television