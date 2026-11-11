‘Days of Our Lives’ Star James Reynolds Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis, Show Incorporating It Into His Character’s Storyline

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James Reynolds is opening up about his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

The 80-year-old actor, who has portrayed Abe Carver on Days of Our Lives since 1981, revealed that he has been living with the condition for several years during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday (November 10).

James also confirmed that his real-life diagnosis is being incorporated into his character’s storyline on the long-running Peacock soap opera.

The actor explained that he had previously tried to hide his symptoms, including tremors and balance problems, before deciding to speak publicly about his experience.

Keep reading to find out what he shared…

James Reynolds Opens Up About His Parkinson’s Symptoms

Speaking with Nischelle Turner on Entertainment Tonight, James recalled experiencing a persistent tremor, balance issues and occasional shortness of breath.

He also explained that he recently recognized some earlier experiences that may have been related to the condition.

“I find something different every day,” he said, adding that he now believes he may have experienced symptoms as far back as 15 to 20 years ago.

The actor described having disturbing dreams that sometimes caused him to move around or fall out of bed.

James said he kept his diagnosis private for years, sharing the news with his wife, Lissa, and son, Jed, but initially not discussing it with his friends.

He eventually found it increasingly difficult to conceal his symptoms.

“What began to get to me was the difficulty to motivate myself at times,” he explained.

How Days of Our Lives Is Incorporating His Diagnosis

James confirmed that the Days of Our Lives writers have decided to reflect his real-life experience through Abe Carver, a character he has played for 45 years.

“The writers also wanted to incorporate because it was obvious,” he said of his symptoms.

He explained that the show has previously incorporated real-life experiences into its characters’ stories and believes Abe can help demonstrate how someone faces the challenges of Parkinson’s.

In recent episodes, Abe has experienced tremors and sought medical attention from Dr. Kayla Brady Johnson, played by Mary Beth Evans, setting up the character’s own diagnosis.

James also praised his castmates for supporting him after learning about his condition.

His longtime co-star Jackée Harry, who plays Paulina Price, joined him during the interview and discussed her efforts to learn more about Parkinson’s disease.

The actor said he hopes that sharing his experience will encourage others living with the condition.

James recently celebrated his 45th anniversary on Days of Our Lives and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2018.

Days of Our Lives streams weekdays on Peacock.

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