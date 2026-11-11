DC Studios Shakeup: 16 Movies & TV Shows That Are Still Happening, Shelved or In Limbo After James Gunn & Peter Safran’s Exit

Credit: HBO

James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as the heads of DC Studios, leaving fans wondering what will happen to several upcoming DC movies and television shows.

The filmmakers, who took over the studio in 2022, will leave their leadership positions on December 1. Former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham will take over as president and chief creative officer.

The shakeup follows the mixed commercial performance of DC’s recent releases, including Supergirl and Clayface. Now, several previously announced projects are facing questions about their futures.

We’re taking a closer look at 16 DC projects to see which are still moving forward, which have been shelved, and which could face changes under the new leadership.

Click through the gallery to find out the latest on 16 DC movies and TV shows following the shakeup at DC Studios…

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