DWTS’ Gleb Savchenko & Only Fans Model Kaitlin Trujillo Split

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Gleb Savchenko and Kaitlin Trujillo have broken up.

The 42-year-old former Dancing With the Stars pro was spotted making out with a “mystery woman” earlier this year, and fans then later discovered that woman’s identity. At the time, Gleb was confirmed to be dating OnlyFans model Kaitlin Trujillo, but now, it’s confirmed they’ve split up.

“I’m single,” Gleb confirmed to Us Weekly. “We’re good friends. We just decided to go our separate ways, and I’m taking my own time.”

He said he’s now focused on his home in the desert in California.

“I was selling it before. Now, I took it off the market. I was like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna actually put more money into it. Build a gym. Build this. I’m gonna get a dirt bike and the whole thing.’ I’m really focusing on me, on my inner self. I’m meditating. I’m back to meditation. Some people don’t know this, but since I was 15, 16 years old, I’ve been boxing for a few years, and now I’ve gotten back into it. I’m just focusing on me,” Gleb said.

Gleb is also going through a custody battle.

Posted To:ABC Dancing With the Stars Gleb Savchenko Kaitlin Trujillo