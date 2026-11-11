DWTS’ Gleb Savchenko & Only Fans Model Kaitlin Trujillo Split

Nov 11, 2026 1 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Kaitlin Trujillo attends the Honey Birdette X Playboy Halloween Party at Keys on October 15, 2025 in West Hollywood, California on the right, and Gleb Savchenko attends the Blue Jacket Fashion Show Los Angeles 10th Anniversary at W Hollywood on September 29, 2026 in Hollywood on the left
Credit: Getty Images

Gleb Savchenko and Kaitlin Trujillo have broken up.

The 42-year-old former Dancing With the Stars pro was spotted making out with a “mystery woman” earlier this year, and fans then later discovered that woman’s identity. At the time, Gleb was confirmed to be dating OnlyFans model Kaitlin Trujillo, but now, it’s confirmed they’ve split up.

Gleb Savchenko and Kaitlin Trujillo at the Studio City Farmer’s Market in January 2026

“I’m single,” Gleb confirmed to Us Weekly. “We’re good friends. We just decided to go our separate ways, and I’m taking my own time.”

He said he’s now focused on his home in the desert in California.

“I was selling it before. Now, I took it off the market. I was like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna actually put more money into it. Build a gym. Build this. I’m gonna get a dirt bike and the whole thing.’ I’m really focusing on me, on my inner self. I’m meditating. I’m back to meditation. Some people don’t know this, but since I was 15, 16 years old, I’ve been boxing for a few years, and now I’ve gotten back into it. I’m just focusing on me,” Gleb said.

Gleb is also going through a custody battle.

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Avril Lavigne performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2024 in Glastonbury, England.
Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne Welcomes First Child, Shares First Photos of Her Daughter

Surprise! Avril Lavigne is a mom! The 42-year-old singer announced the news on her social media. Avril Lavigne Welcomed a […]
  1. Robert Pattinson attends the "Mickey 17" World Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 13, 2025 in London, England.
    Callum Turner

    Robert Pattinson’s James Bond Deal Is Different From the Other Finalists: Here’s Why & What That Suggests
  2. Sam Hartman's Bachelor photo
    Sam Hartman

    NFL Quarterback Sam Hartman Is ‘The Bachelor’ for Season 30!
  3. Virgin River still to announce renewal and casting news
    EG

    ‘Virgin River’ Renewed for Season 9 as Season 8 Undergoes Major Cast Shakeup: Who’s Exiting & Who’s Returning
  4. Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro and on stage during the "Artificial" Gala during the 70th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 11, 2026 in London, England.
    Andrew Garfield

    Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro Hold Hands While Leaving GQ’s Men of the Year Party Together