‘Emily in Paris’ Season 6 Trailer Reunites Lily Collins’ Emily with a Past Love Interest – Watch Now!

Nov 11, 2026 1 min read
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Emily in Paris key art
Credit: Netflix

The trailer for the final season of Emily in Paris is here!

If you don’t know, Netflix previously confirmed that Season 6 would be the show’s last.

Emily in Paris season 6 poster

What Is Season 6 of Emily in Paris About?

Here’s the logline for the final batch of episodes: Stepping into a new era of ambition and romance, Emily faces defining choices that test her ultimate loyalties. But as unexpected career conflicts and shifting relationships force her to reevaluate where her true future lies, she must make one final choice between her career, her heart, and the life she’s built in Paris.

Lily Collins and Ashley Park in Emily in Paris season 6 still

Who Is Returning for Emily in Paris Season 6?

Returning are Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Minnie Driver as Princess Jane, and Paul Forman as Nico.

When Does Emily in Paris Season 6 Debut?

The sixth and final season of the global phenomenon premieres December 24, 2026 on Netflix. Be sure to tune in, and catch up on past episodes now.

Watch the Trailer

The teaser trailer finally debuted, and it’s embedded below.

In the footage, Lily heads to Greece, and ends up bumping into an old flame: Gabriel.

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