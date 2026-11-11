Ethan Klein Responds to Hila Klein’s Divorce Filing, Makes New Requests About Spousal Support & Custody

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Ethan Klein has responded to estranged wife Hila Klein‘s divorce filing, and he’s making some requests of his own.

The 41-year-old H3 Podcast host has submitted a response to his wife’s divorce petition, including a request that neither of them receive spousal support.

Hila filed for divorce earlier this month after 14 years of marriage, following her public allegations that Ethan had been having an affair.

The former couple shares three children and previously worked together on their popular podcast and several business ventures.

Now, newly reported court documents reveal where Ethan stands on financial support, custody and the division of their assets.

What Is Ethan Klein Requesting in His Divorce From Hila?

According to TMZ, which obtained the court documents, Ethan is asking the judge not to award spousal support to either himself or Hila.

The request differs from Hila‘s original divorce petition, in which she asked the court to award her spousal support and require Ethan to cover her legal fees.

However, the two appear to be in agreement on at least one issue.

Ethan‘s filing appears to support Hila‘s request for joint custody of their three sons, Theodore, Bruce and Sunny.

He is also asking the court to confirm that his income and assets acquired before their marriage and after their separation should be considered his separate property.

Both Ethan and Hila have listed October 13, 2026, as their date of separation in their respective court filings.

No judge has ruled on the reported requests.

Why Are Ethan and Hila Klein Getting Divorced?

Hila filed for divorce on November 2, following the couple’s highly publicized separation in October.

The two married on October 10, 2012, and celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary just days before their reported separation date.

On October 22, Hila publicly accused Ethan of having an affair lasting more than six months.

In an emotional Instagram statement, she alleged that Ethan initially downplayed his involvement with another person before eventually admitting to an affair.

Ethan subsequently asked the public to respect his family’s privacy.

The controversy also affected their professional lives, with the H3 Podcast going on an indefinite hiatus.

In an October statement, Ethan said he was working with Hila to remove his ownership and financial interests from their podcasts and joint businesses, including Teddy Fresh and Teddy Glow.

He explained that he wanted fans to be able to support Hila and the podcast crew without financially benefiting him.

You can read more about Hila‘s original divorce filing and what she requested, as well as Ethan‘s previous response to their separation.

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