Frankie Muniz Released from Hospital After Crash at Daytona Speedway, Speaks Out in New Statement

Nov 11, 2026 1 min read
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Frankie Muniz update after crash
Credit: Getty

Frankie Muniz is speaking out after his crash.

While practicing for a race on Wednesday (November 11), the 40-year-old Malcolm in the Middle actor, who started racing professionally in 2006, was involved in a crash and was rushed to the hospital. He was apparently practicing for the Proud to Honor [Veterans Day Classic] at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Later that day, Frankie released a statement after he was released from the hospital.

Frankie Muniz update after crash

“I am disappointed I won’t be able to take part in Ford’s Proud to Honor event tonight,” Frankie shared with NASCAR. “I was looking forward to honoring the service of our veterans and racing against these other amazing drivers.

“I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me,” he continued. “I want to thank everyone at Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway and the staff here at the hospital. I especially want to thank everyone who has reached out and for all the prayers.”

Frankie was slated to race in the exhibition, pairing with Team Penske driver Austin Cindric to represent the U.S. Air Force. Due to the crash, Frankie was not able to participate so Jenson Altzman, a Ford factory development driver, competed in his place.

We’re sending Frankie Muniz the best and hope for a speedy recovery!

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