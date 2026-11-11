Frankie Muniz Rushed to Hospital After Crash at Daytona Speedway

Credit: Getty Images

Frankie Muniz was involved in a car accident.

While practicing for a race, the 40-year-old Malcolm in the Middle actor, who started racing professionally in 2006, was involved in the incident and rushed to the hospital. He was apparently practicing for the Proud to Honor [Veterans Day Classic] at Daytona International Speedway.

Frankie Muniz Is Awake and Alert

A rep for Ford confirmed that Frankie “was involved in an incident while practicing for today’s Proud to Honor [Veterans Day Classic] at Daytona International Speedway.”

They added to Page Six that he was “transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation.”

The rep added that Frankie is “awake and alert.”

A Photo from the Crash Was Also Published

ET published a photo of the car Frankie was allegedly driving at the time of the crash. They also shared that his Malcolm in the Middle co-star Bryan Cranston was supposed to attend the race to support him.

It’s unclear if Frankie will be released today in order to be able to do the race.

We’re sending Frankie Muniz the best and hope for a speedy recovery!

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