Gabby Windey Shows Off Major Skin in Lace Dress at ‘The Body’ Premiere, Gets Support from Wife Robby Hoffman

Credit: Getty

Gabby Windey is turning heads on the red carpet!

The 35-year-old reality star stepped out for the premiere of her new Netflix series The Body on Tuesday night (November 10) held at the Los Feliz Theater in Los Angeles.

Gabby showed off some major skin in a see-through, black lace dress as she was joined by her wife, comedian Robby Hoffman, at the event.

Also joining Gabby at the premiere were her co-stars Quinn Shephard, Shirley Chen, Sara Boustany, Kristina Bojic, Geena Meszaros, Sofia Wylie, Gina Gammell and Louisa Krause.

Created by Quinn Shephard, The Body follows a group of Catholic school girls whose dance-team initiation takes a terrifying turn, leading to prophetic visions and mass hysteria in their town.

The story begins on Halloween night and centers on the Lions dance team, whose captains carry out a mysterious ritual involving their newest recruit.

Now that all eight episodes of The Body are streaming on Netflix, the show’s creators and cast are offering some insight into the bombshell season finale!

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Gabby Windey at the premiere…

Posted To:Event Photos Gabby Windey Robby Hoffman The Body