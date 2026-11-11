‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Texas Spinoff Adds First Cast Member: Karla Souza to Play Dr. Lina Hall

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The Grey’s Anatomy Texas-based spinoff TV show has found its first cast member, and she’s very familiar in the Shonda Rhimes-universe.

Karla Souza has apparently landed a lead role. Karla previously starred in Shonda Rhimes‘ How to Get Away With Murder as law student Laurel Castillo.

Who Is Karla Souza Playing in the Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff

Karla is apparently set to play a doctor named Carolina “Lina” Hall, who Variety shares is “a haunted and cynical doctor who runs a medical center in a small town in West Texas.”

The logline for the show states it’s “an edgy drama about a team at a West Texas rural medical center — the last chance for care before miles of nowhere.”

When Will the Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff Debut?

The show is expected to debut on ABC in the 2027-2028 TV season. It was supposed to air in the 2026-2027 TV season, but was delayed.

The spinoff is being co-created, written and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes alongside the current showrunner for Grey’s, Meg Marinis. Ellen Pompeo is also on board to executive produce.

We will share more casting news as it is announced!

Posted To:Grey's Anatomy Greys Anatomy Karla Souza Shonda Rhimes