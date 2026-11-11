Henry Cavill Reveals If He’d Play Superman Again, Shares Rare Quote About His Two-Year-Old Daughter

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Henry Cavill is revealing if he’d ever return as Superman.

The 43-year-old actor played the role from 2013 until his last appearance in 2022.

Henry Was Informed He’d No Longer Be Superman in 2022

At the time, Henry released a statement, confirming he sat down with the heads of the studio at that time, James Gunn and Peter Safran.

We’re including his statement from 2022 here.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone,” he wrote at the time. “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.”

He went on, “The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Henry concluded, “For those who have been by my side through the years…..we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember…. Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.”

Just a few weeks prior to this, Henry appeared in Black Adam as Superman.

David Corenswet was eventually cast as the new Superman.

Would Henry Cavill Ever Return as Superman?

In an interview with Inverse published on Wednesday (November 11), Henry shared, “Look, there’s lots of fantastic storylines. There’s always a lot of opportunity. As the pigeon sang to Fievel in An American Tail, ‘never say never.’ And I buy into that. I’ve had such a wonderful time playing Superman in the past. I would never say never no.”

A Rare Quote About His Daughter

If you don’t know, Henry confirmed he had a daughter last year.

Henry revealed, “Sometimes people send my daughter Superman stuff as a joke. Just the other day, we opened this Superman toy, and she looked at it and said, ‘It’s Dada!’ She’s only 2 years and 4 months, so no idea how she knows that’s me; what kind of cosmic connection that was. But it really touched my heart in a special way, because obviously playing Superman was such an honor.”

He continued, “I’ve met so many young people throughout my tenure [as Superman], and it was always very touching to be able to be Superman for them and have parents handing them over and saying, ‘It’s Superman.’ But when it was with my own daughter — and she still doesn’t know who Superman is — that moment brought it to such a wonderful point. It really brought it home to me, and it really, really, really warmed my heart. I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have that opportunity and to have had that experience of her looking at that Superman toy.”

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