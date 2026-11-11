Hugh Jackman Bares Fit Body at Sydney’s Bondi Beach Alongside Girlfriend Sutton Foster (Photos)

Hugh Jackman is down under with girlfriend Sutton Foster and they enjoyed a day at the beach!

The 58-year-old X-Men actor put his buff body on display while taking a dip in the water on Tuesday (November 10) at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

Hugh was seen lounging on the sand with Sutton, who stayed in a t-shirt and biker shorts throughout the beach day. They were seen throwing a frisbee around at one point.

Hugh Jackman’s trainer joined them at the beach

Hugh and Sutton were also joined at the beach by his longtime trainer and friend, Michael Ryan. He joined the actor in the water and lounged on the sand with the couple.

All about Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s relationship

Hugh and Sutton‘s relationship became public in late 2024 after the pair starred together in Broadway’s The Music Man. The couple later made their red carpet debut in October 2025.

This past summer, a source opened to People about their relationship.

“Hugh has told friends he believes Sutton is the one and he admires her spirit and talent,” the insider said.

Hugh Jackman is in great shape!

Hugh was looking ripped at the beach!

While it’s unclear if Hugh will ever play Wolverine again, we know that he’s about to go into production on the new Treasure Island movie, in which he’ll play pirate Long John Silver.

Keep scrolling to see more photos from Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s beach day…

Keep scrolling to see more photos from Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s beach day…

Keep scrolling to see more photos from Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s beach day…

Posted To:Candid Photos Hugh Jackman Michael Ryan Shirtless Sutton Foster