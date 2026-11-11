Is ‘DWTS’ Pro Jan Ravnik Throwing Shade With His Taylor Swift Anthem Choice? Who Fans Think He’s Calling Out

Credit: Disney/Christopher Willard

Is Jan Ravnik throwing some shade!?

During the live episode on Tuesday night (November 10), Jan and his celebrity partner, Tatyana Ali, were thankfully safe from elimination!

Tatyana has seen a growing amount of support online for her amazing attitude, her positive presence, and the genuine joy she and Jan bring to the dance floor.

Jenna Dewan and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy were sent home.

Jan Ravnik Chooses Taylor Swift’s “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” as His Anthem for Season 35 of DWTS

After the episode, Jan and Tatyana did some press interviews, and in one video with USA Today, he was asked to name his anthem for the season.

He curiously chose “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” a 2024 Taylor Swift song with some truly punching lyrics. Jan was, of course, a dancer on Taylor‘s Eras Tour.

The song contains lyrics like, “And in plain sight you hid / But you are what you did / And I’ll forget you, but I’ll never forgive / The smallest man who ever lived.”

Fans Think Jan Ravnik Was Throwing Shade with His Taylor Swift Song Choice

Many believe Jan Ravnik was throwing shade…and we’ll insert some of the comments left on the video to explain a bit!

Many are pointing out that Val Chmerkovskiy‘s brother, former DWTS pro Maks, as well as another former pro, Gleb Savchenko, made online bets that Jan and Tatyana would be eliminated this evening. The bets were publicly revealed, and has created a lot of discourse online in the DWTS fandom.

After watching Jan pick the Taylor Swift song in the video interview, comments on the video flooded in with fans understanding what he may have been implying.

“Maks (& Gleb) made a real money bet that Jan & Tatyana would be voted off tonight… along with the diss that Maks said last season that Jan had no business being on the show, that he’s not a ballroom dancer,” one fan wrote to explain. Another commented, “Maks has been throwing shade at him since last season. Now he posts & actively bets on Kalahi on their elimination.”

Other comments included, “Jan is so messy in the best way!,” “We got the bat signal king,” and “Jaaaan! Absolutely picked up what he put down. I hope Tatyana listened to that tonight to fully grasp the bat signal he sent out lol.”

And, Tatyana previously had a three-word response to a comment on Threads that had fans talking, too.

Stay tuned for Tatyana and Jan‘s dances in the DWTS semi-finals on Tuesday!

Posted To:Dancing With the Stars Jan Ravnik Tatyana Ali Taylor Swift