Is Taylor Swift Performing at CMA Awards 2026? Here’s What’s Being Reported

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Is Taylor Swift really performing at the 2026 CMA Awards?!

Earlier today, DeuxMoi shared that they’re “hearing that Taylor Swift may be among the performers participating in a special tribute to Dolly Parton at the 60th Annual CMA Awards on November 18.”

Now, another publication is saying it’s not true.

A New Report Suggests Taylor Swift is Not Performing

E! News shared that Taylor Swift isn’t going to be performing.

We won’t actually know the truth until the November 18 show airs on ABC. Stay tuned.

Is Taylor Swift Attending the CMAs?

Taylor confirmed she is officially attending the show on November 18!

“LOOKS LIKE I HAVEN’T YEE’D MY LAST HAW THANK YOU CMA!!!! See you there Nov. 18,” she previously wrote on Instagram.

If you don’t know, Taylor is nominated in the Single of the Year category for her Toy Story 5 song “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

See who else is nominated this year.

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