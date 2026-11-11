Jamie Campbell Bower Wears Unique Headpiece & Hand Jewelry to ‘Rings of Power’ London Premiere

Nov 11, 2026 2 min read
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Jamie Campbell Bower at Lord of the Rings premiere
Credit: Getty

Jamie Campbell Bower is showing off his unique style at the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.

The 37-year-old actor, who is joining the show for season three as the Elven Lord Celeborn, walked the red carpet in a unique headpiece and hand jewelry on Tuesday (November 10) at Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank in London, England.

Jamie was a fan of the show before joining the cast.

In a recent interview with Collider, Jamie revealed that he’s a fan of Morfydd Clark, who plays his wife on the show.

“I mean, I have merchandise with her on it,” he said.

Jamie and Morfydd thankfully connected instantly. “The moment we started chemistry reading together, there was this instant connection, this instant sense of safety,” he said.

Jamie said that he was “terrified” for his first day on set.

“I remember the first day of shooting and being so terrified. So, so terrified. And then there was this moment where it just dropped in. I have quite visceral reactions to things — if I know something feels good within me, I’m like, ‘Ah, yes!’ I remember being on set, being like, ‘Ah, yes!’ and then seeing members of the crew look at me and being like, ‘Sorry,'” he said. “Of course there was a fear, but the walls were down, and that’s where I wanted Celeborn to be.”

Check out more premiere pics below!

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