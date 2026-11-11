Jen Affleck Reveals If She’s Still Starring in ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Ahead of OC Spinoff Premiere

Credit: Disney/Cristian Lopez

Jen Affleck is opening up her future on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The 27-year-old pregnant reality star is an original cast member of the Hulu series and this week, she’s starring in the Orange County spinoff.

Many have been wondering what the OC move means for her status on the OG show, and she just gave an update!

Jen Affleck reveals future on SLOMW

“I think people are sick of me,” Jen joked to Us Weekly. “Just kidding. I’m actually filming with the OG show right now. So right now, I’m doing both. Doing both, but we will see what happens.”

The week before the SLOMW: OC premiere, Jen filed for divorce from her husband, Zac Affleck, after seven years of marriage. Find out why she filed now…

Earlier this fall, Jen‘s OG co-stars Mikayla Matthews (pictured above, left), announced her exit from the show’s upcoming sixth season, confirming Taylor Frankie Paul was the reason.

However, it was then revealed that Taylor was also no longer going to star, but Mikayla stuck by her exit.

Mayci Neeley, also pictured above on the right, is still continuing with season six. Her sister, McCall DaPron, is one of the stars of the OC spinoff.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County premieres Thursday (November 12). Watch the trailer here!

Posted To:hulu Jen Affleck Television The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County