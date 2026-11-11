Jenna Dewan Weighs In on What Might Have Caused Shocking ‘DWTS’ Elimination

Credit: Disney/Christopher Willard

Jenna Dewan is speaking out about her shocking Dancing with the Stars elimination.

If you don’t know, another live episode aired on Tuesday (November 10), and the final two contestants came down to Tatyana Ali and Jenna.

Jenna Dewan Reveals Why This Week Was ‘Tough’ at DWTS

She was asked about her elimination after the show.

“This was a particularly tough week, for a lot of the online noise and all that stuff comes with the show,” Jenna told Extra.

“I’ll never know how or if any of that plays into this, but I know that we went out there and had the best time of our life,” she added.

Jenna‘s pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy added, “Every week’s a shocker. It’s very competitive. A lot of great couples out there. Wishing everybody the best, going to be rooting from home. Definitely a sad result, but no regrets. I thought we had a great season.”

If you don’t recall, Val was suspended for one episode this season over a controversial social media comment about Carrie Ann Inaba.

Posted To:ABC Dancing With the Stars Jenna Dewan Television Val Chmerkovskiy