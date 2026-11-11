Jessica Chastain Sets Broadway Return in ‘Lost Lear,’ Marking First Time in a Brand New Play

Credit: Getty

Jessica Chastain is returning to Broadway in 2027!

The Oscar-winning actress will be creating a role in a brand-new Broadway play for the first time. She will star in the premiere of Lost Lear, a new play by playwright Dan Colley.

Joining Jessica in the play will be House of Cards and Ratched actor Corey Stoll and Ugly Betty and Shrinking actor Michael Urie.

What is Lost Lear about?

As her grip on the present slips, Joy (Chastain), a former actress, is certain she’s back in rehearsal for King Lear. At her care home, her nurse (Urie) takes his cues from her, stepping into whatever role she needs him to play. When her estranged son Conor (Stoll) comes to visit, he’s ready to tell his mother what he’s spent years leaving unsaid. But if he wants her to hear him, he’ll have to step into the scene. A limited event. A memory that will be impossible to leave behind.

The play will be directed by the playwright, Dan Colley.

How to see Lost Lear on Broadway

Preview performances will begin on March 29, 2027 ahead of an opening night on April 23, 2027.

The play will get a 16-week limited engagement through July 18, 2027. The show is being performed at the Booth Theatre, which is one of the most intimate spaces on Broadway, so make sure to get tickets soon!

“I never imagined, when we first made Lost Lear, that it would one day be on Broadway – and I’ve imagined some pretty wild things,” playwright and director Dan Colley stated. “I’m so thrilled to have the opportunity to share this piece with New York audiences and to discover new facets of the work through collaborating with this remarkable company of artists.”

Posted To:Broadway Corey Stoll Jessica Chastain Michael Urie