Karlie Kloss Steps Out for Dinner Date with Husband Joshua Kushner After Joining Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game (Photos)

Nov 11, 2026 1 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner on a dinner date

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are enjoying a night out.

The married couple held hands as they stepped out for a quiet dinner date on Monday night (November 9) in New York City.

For their outing, the 34-year-old model and entrepreneur wore a cream-colored trench coat over a white and black outfit while the 41-year-old venture capitalist sported a green sweater and black jeans.

Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner on a dinner date

The day before, fans were shocked to see Karlie sitting with Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets in Missouri.

What Happened Between Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss?

Taylor and Karlie became close friends more than a decade ago, frequently attending events together and even appearing on the cover of Vogue in 2015.

However, they were rarely seen together in later years, leading to rumors that they’d had a falling out.

Neither star publicly confirmed that their friendship had ended.

Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner on a dinner date

In fact, Karlie previously pushed back against speculation about their relationship, telling The New York Times in 2018, “Don’t believe everything you read.”

Fans were surprised when Karlie and Joshua attended Taylor and Travis‘ wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, 2026.

Later that month, Karlie dished about the wedding during an appearance on the Today show.

Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner on a dinner date

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Avril Lavigne

Who Is Avril Lavigne’s Baby’s Dad? New Details Revealed About Her Mystery Partner

Earlier today (November 13), Avril Lavigne announced that she quietly welcomed a daughter! The 42-year-old entertainer had not previously disclosed […]
  1. Saturday Night Live

    Shane Gillis Breaks His Silence on Backlash Over Controversial ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue
  2. Faa

    FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Thousands of Flights Are Canceled & Delayed
  3. ABC

    How Is ‘The Bachelor’ Filming Sam Hartman’s Season Amid His NFL Commitments? Timeline Explained
  4. EG

    ‘Virgin River’ Renewed for Season 9 as Season 8 Undergoes Major Cast Shakeup: Who’s Exiting & Who’s Returning