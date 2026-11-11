Karlie Kloss Steps Out for Dinner Date with Husband Joshua Kushner After Joining Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game (Photos)

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are enjoying a night out.

The married couple held hands as they stepped out for a quiet dinner date on Monday night (November 9) in New York City.

For their outing, the 34-year-old model and entrepreneur wore a cream-colored trench coat over a white and black outfit while the 41-year-old venture capitalist sported a green sweater and black jeans.

The day before, fans were shocked to see Karlie sitting with Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets in Missouri.

What Happened Between Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss?

Taylor and Karlie became close friends more than a decade ago, frequently attending events together and even appearing on the cover of Vogue in 2015.

However, they were rarely seen together in later years, leading to rumors that they’d had a falling out.

Neither star publicly confirmed that their friendship had ended.

In fact, Karlie previously pushed back against speculation about their relationship, telling The New York Times in 2018, “Don’t believe everything you read.”

Fans were surprised when Karlie and Joshua attended Taylor and Travis‘ wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, 2026.

Later that month, Karlie dished about the wedding during an appearance on the Today show.

Posted To:Candid Photos Joshua Kushner Karlie Kloss