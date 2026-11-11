Kate Hudson & Oliver Hudson Remember Hayden Panettiere Nearly 3 Months After Her Passing

Nov 11, 2026 2 min read
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Kate Hudson and Hayden Panettiere in 2004
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Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson are remembering their late co-star Hayden Panettiere.

The actress sadly passed away in August at the age of 36, and the siblings are now sharing memories of working with her on separate projects.

During the Tuesday (November 10) episode of their Sibling Revelry podcast, the two reflected on Hayden while speaking with guest Hannah Berner.

Kate previously starred alongside Hayden in the 2004 movie Raising Helen, while Oliver worked with her on the ABC and CMT drama Nashville.

The conversation came up after Hannah mentioned recently watching Nashville for the first time.

What Did Kate and Oliver Hudson Say About Hayden Panettiere?

“The whole Hayden thing, I haven’t even talked about it,” Oliver said during the podcast.

Kate agreed that they hadn’t really discussed her passing.

Oliver, who played Jeff Fordham on Nashville, recalled the fun he had working with Hayden, who portrayed Juliette Barnes, and their fellow co-star Will Chase.

“She was amazing. So much fun,” he said.

Kate also shared her memories of Hayden, describing her as “fierce” and “strong-willed.”

Oliver went on to praise Hayden‘s acting abilities, particularly her talent for memorizing dialogue.

He recalled watching her arrive in the makeup trailer without having learned her lines, only to read through lengthy scenes once or twice and immediately remember everything.

According to Oliver, Hayden told him she had a photographic memory.

The actress passed away on August 16, just days before her 37th birthday.

Her passing was subsequently ruled an accident, with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office determining that she died from the toxic effects of multiple substances.

Last month, authorities confirmed that the investigation into her passing had concluded.

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