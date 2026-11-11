Kate Middleton Gives Rare Interview About Cancer Recovery Journey, How Nature Played a Role

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Catherine, Princess of Wales, aka Kate Middleton, gave a very rare public interview where she spoke about her cancer diagnosis.

The 44-year-old royal stayed out of the public eye for much of 2024 after revealing that she had been diagnosed with cancer. In September of 2024, she confirmed that she’d finished her chemotherapy treatment. In January of 2025, she announced she was in remission.

Kate Middleton Was Told Her Cancer Recovery Would “Not Be Linear”

The Princess of Wales shared with Country Life magazine, “I was told in hospital that my recovery would not be linear.”

“[I was told that] there will be good days and bad days, that it will take time. This is the same in nature. It shows us that periods of rest, reflection and renewal are equally as important as moments of growth,” she continued.

The Princess Spoke About Nature and Healing as Well

She was then asked, “how did nature play a role in your recovery from illness?”

She responded, “It is about listening and paying attention. What I feel really passionate about, having had first-hand experience, is approaching illness and recovery through a whole-person approach. Yes, serious illness creates a lot of physical challenges, but there is also a deeper part to all of us,” the mom of three continued.

“Nature has allowed me to find a deeper connection to my mind, body and spirit. I think that’s because nature offers something unique. It doesn’t ask anything of us. It doesn’t judge us or expect us to perform. It simply allows us to be. It really has been my sanctuary and a place I’ve instinctively wanted to go.”

She added, “If you look at the natural world, it is hardly ever stagnant; if it is, it’s rarely healthy. This has really helped me, thinking about how flow and movement can shift something inside you, whether in your body or your mind or your thoughts.”

Kate Middleton Made an Appearance at a Hospital Today

Catherine, Princess of Wales visited The Chase Community Hospital on Wednesday (November 11) in Bordon, England. She was on hand to see first hand how a project funded by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is being expanded to help children and families.

See photos in the gallery below…

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