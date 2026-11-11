Kathy Hilton Gives Update on Sister Kyle Richards’ Friendship with Dorit Kemsley Amid ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 16 Filming

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Kathy Hilton is spilling some behind-the-scenes tea from the upcoming 16th season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!

The 67-year-old former actress and socialite will be returning in her role as a friend on the Bravo reality show, which is currently in the midst of filming.

While hosting her annual holiday PJ party last week, Kathy dished on where her sister, Kyle Richards, currently stands with Dorit Kemsley after a rough past couple of years in their friendship.

Where Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley’s relationship stands

“I love them both so much, and I know that they do,” Kathy told Us Weekly. “The thing is, Dorit has come into her own now. Last year, if you remember, I was in Italy trying to get her to come back. She was like, ‘F that. I am not,’ and she was really feeling empowered. Maybe she needed to go through that.”

“It’s up and down. It’s up and down. It’s up and down,” she added of where the two stand. “I love [Dorit]. She’s a wonderful mother. She’s got a heart of gold, and I just adore her.”

She also teased a little about a recent cast trip.

“[Kyle and Dorit] go through things and then things get better and then they don’t and then they do,” Kathy shared. “It’s hard to keep up. I went to Kyle’s to film the other day. We’re miced. I can’t be talking about, “So what happened the other night?’ And most of them haven’t seen each other since the Tahoe trip.”

If you missed it, find out which star won’t be returning for season 16 and who’s joining the cast!

A former RHOBH star recently confirmed she will appear in the new season and teased “lots of drama.”

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