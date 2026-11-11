KATSEYE’s Megan Skiendiel Performs Sitting Down & Wearing Sunglasses in Concert Return After Concussion

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Megan Skiendiel from KATSEYE is still recovering from her concussion, but she was back on stage for the group’s concert return last night.

The group had to postpone several shows because of Megan‘s injury, but they resumed their tour on Tuesday (November 10) with a show at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Ahead of the concert, Megan announced that she would be modifying her performance and now we know what those modifications looked like.

How Megan returned to the stage for KATSEYE show

Videos from the Austin concert show that Megan sat in a stool to the side of the stage while the other three performers – Lara Raj, Yoonchae Jeung and Daniela Avanzini – did their dance routines.

Megan wore sunglasses throughout the concert, seemingly to shield her eyes from the bright lights and possibly worsen her health condition. Her movement was limited throughout the show.

“I’m so excited to be back on this stage,” she told fans at the show. “Thank you guys so much for showing me so much support. I’m feeling so much better.”

Watch a video HERE.

Two of KATSEYE’s members are on hiatus

Two of KATSEYE’s group members are also on hiatus. Manon Bannerman previously shared she was stepping back for her mental health, while Sophia Laforteza also took a step back to focus on her mental health. Sophia will rejoin in January 2027.

This past August, KATSEYE had to drop out of Olivia Rodrigo‘s Daisy Chain Fields festival amid Megan‘s ankle injury.

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