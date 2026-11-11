Liza Minnelli’s Life Story Is Becoming a TV Series, Oscar-Nominated Writer Joins Project

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Liza Minnelli‘s life story is one step closer to becoming a television series!

The 80-year-old entertainment legend’s memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, is being developed into a limited series, and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Richard LaGravenese has signed on to write and co-executive produce the project.

Richard is known for writing The Fisher King, which earned him an Academy Award nomination, as well as his work on Behind the Candelabra.

The new series is reportedly being developed for Skydance, with several major television producers involved.

Who is developing Liza Minnelli’s TV series?

According to Page Six, Richard LaGravenese is working on the adaptation alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions, the company’s president Leigh London Redman, and Sam Haskell of Magnolia Hill Productions.

The project was first announced in December 2024, when Magnolia Hill Productions and Warner Bros. Television optioned Liza‘s memoir for a television adaptation.

The creative team has reportedly been meeting with Liza about bringing her story to the screen.

Her memoir, released back in March, was developed with longtime friend Michael Feinstein, along with writers Josh Getlin and Heidi Evans.

The book covers her childhood as the daughter of Hollywood icons Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli, her rise to stardom, her marriages, and her experiences with substance use disorder and recovery.

It also explores her decades-long career, including her Oscar-winning performance in Cabaret and her years as a fixture of New York City’s nightlife scene.

When the television adaptation was first announced, Liza expressed her excitement about working with Sam, her former agent and longtime friend.

She explained that she wanted to share her experiences and help reduce the shame and stigma surrounding substance use disorder.

“I’m grateful to experience longevity by working on recovery every day of my life,” she said.

The project remains in development. No casting announcements, production dates or premiere plans have been revealed yet.

Earlier this year, Liza also made headlines for revelations in her memoir, including her account of appearing alongside Lady Gaga at the 2022 Oscars.

Posted To:Books Greg Berlanti Judy Garland Liza Minnelli Michael Feinstein Richard LaGravenese Sam Haskell Sarah Schechter Television Vincente Minnelli