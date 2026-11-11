Mckenna Grace Wears Fully See-Through Dress to Support Joseph Zada’s ‘Cultured’ Cover Launch

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Mckenna Grace is wearing one of her most daring looks yet!

The 20-year-old actress stepped out in a fully see-through dress while supporting her Hunger Games co-star Joseph Zada at his CULTURED Magazine cover launch party on Tuesday (November 10) at Duke’s at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

Joseph, who is on the magazine’s “Artists on Artists” cover, was celebrated during the intimate cocktail and dinner party hosted by the magazine’s founder Sarah Harrelson in partnership with Spotify and ATM Collection.

Also in attendance at the event were Joseph‘s We Were Liars co-star Mamie Gummer and Mckenna‘s future Scooby-Doo co-star Maxwell Jenkins.

What is Sunrise on the Reaping about?

We’re just one week away from the release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Sunrise on the Reaping follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes. The story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol’s control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

The movie will be released in theaters on November 20 and a star-studded cast is bringing the book to life.

If you haven’t read it yet, order Sunrise on the Reaping now and read it before the movie his theaters!

Posted To:Joseph Zada Mamie Gummer Maxwell Jenkins McKenna Grace Sheer