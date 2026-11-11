NFL’s Rex Ryan Arrested Over Alleged Hit & Run Incident

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Former NFL head coach and ESPN commentator Rex Ryan has been arrested.

Allegedly, the 63-year-old previous New York Jets coach was charged in connection to a hit-and-run where two pedestrians were allegedly injured in the Nashville, Tennessee area.

TMZ reports he was turning in his truck when he allegedly ran over the feet of two individuals who were crossing the street.

Rex allegedly drove away, but the victims caught up with him and a verbal altercation apparently took place.

The people took a photo of Rex Ryan‘s license plate and he is said to have left the scene without exchanging information.

He was officially charged with “two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failing to give information/render aid, and two counts of failing to obey traffic signals.”

During his NFL coaching career, Rex Ryan served as head coach for the New York Jets (2009–2014) and the Buffalo Bills (2015–2016). At ESPN, Ryan works as an on-air football commentator who evaluates weekly NFL matchups, coaching decisions, and major league storylines, most notably on Sunday NFL Countdown.

Stay tuned as we learn more.

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