Paul Bettany, Emily Hampshire & James Spader Talk ‘VisionQuest’ at Screening Ahead of Series Finale

Nov 11, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
1
Paul Bettany, Emily Hampshire, James Spader attend VisionQuest finale screening
Credit: Getty

The stars of VisionQuest stepped out for a screening of the series finale this week!

Paul Bettany, Emily Hampshire and James Spader all joined the show’s creator Terry Matalas at a finale screening and Q&A event on Monday (November 9) at NY Hudson Square Theater in New York City.

At the event, the series finale was screened to a packed house of fans, and the stars and showrunner took to the stage for a Q&A.

Paul Bettany and James Spader on stage for a VisionQuest finale screening

What is VisionQuest about?

Vision, rebooted and having escaped from those who sought to weaponize him, has been in hiding. Searching for new meaning, he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the infamous Ultron. His discreet existence ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run with Thomas Shepherd, a mysterious boy who may be Vision’s son, reincarnate. As Vision evades capture, he must confront his nature, resist Ultron’s influence, and unravel the enigma that is his young companion if he’s to survive.

The series is the conclusion of a trilogy of shows, following WandaVision and Agatha All Along.

Terry Matalas, Paul Bettany, Emily Hampshire, James Spader attend VisionQuest finale screening

The series also stars Ruaridh Mollica, Todd Stashwick, T’Nia Miller, Lauren Morais, Orla Brady, Diane Morgan, and more.

The finale episode debuted on Disney+ on Tuesday (November 10), and there were a couple of big moments, including a post-credits scene that surely was not shown at the screening.

If you missed it, find out all of the spoilers here!

Find out if there will be a second season of VisionQuest.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos from the VisionQuest finale screening…

Terry Matalas attends a VisionQuest finale screening
Paul Bettany attends a VisionQuest finale screening
Paul Bettany and Emily Hampshire attend a VisionQuest finale screening
James Spader attends a VisionQuest finale screening
Paul Bettany, Emily Hampshire, and James Spader attend a VisionQuest finale screening
Paul Bettany, Emily Hampshire, and James Spader attend a VisionQuest finale screening
Emily Hampshire and James Spader on stage at a VisionQuest finale screening
Paul Bettany speaks on stage at a VisionQuest finale screening
James Spader speaks on stage at a VisionQuest finale screening
Emily Hampshire attends a VisionQuest finale screening
Terry Matalas and Emily Hampshire attend a VisionQuest finale screening

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Tyga and Madelaine Petsch pose together inside the Vanity Fair and Instagram Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood
Madelaine Petsch

Madelaine Petsch & Tyga Split After Nearly 2 Years of Dating

Madelaine Petsch and Tyga are going their separate ways. The 32-year-old actress and the 36-year-old rapper have reportedly broken up […]
  1. Kylie Jenner in a halter-neck deer-print dress at 2026 LACMA gala. Her dark hair is down with slight waves.
    Kylie Jenner

    Kylie Jenner’s Former Housekeeper Claims She Was Locked in Closet, Bitten by Dog in New Lawsuit
  2. Jack Nicholson at Lakers game with son Ray Nicholson
    Celebrity Babies

    Ray Nicholson Shares Rare Comments About Dad Jack Nicholson, Admits He ‘Can’t Talk About a Lot’ with Oscar Winner
  3. Side by side composite photo of Rosalia, Karol G, Anitta, and Camila Cabello
    Ana de Armas

    Rosalía, Karol G, Anitta & Camila Cabello Lead Star-Studded Arrivals at 2026 Latin Grammy Awards – See Photos!
  4. Amanda Seyfried stock photo
    Actor Awards

    Amanda Seyfried Only Eligible for Two Major Awards for ‘You Can See Everything,’ Deemed Ineligible at Three Shows