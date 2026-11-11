Paul Bettany, Emily Hampshire & James Spader Talk ‘VisionQuest’ at Screening Ahead of Series Finale

Credit: Getty

The stars of VisionQuest stepped out for a screening of the series finale this week!

Paul Bettany, Emily Hampshire and James Spader all joined the show’s creator Terry Matalas at a finale screening and Q&A event on Monday (November 9) at NY Hudson Square Theater in New York City.

At the event, the series finale was screened to a packed house of fans, and the stars and showrunner took to the stage for a Q&A.

What is VisionQuest about?

Vision, rebooted and having escaped from those who sought to weaponize him, has been in hiding. Searching for new meaning, he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the infamous Ultron. His discreet existence ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run with Thomas Shepherd, a mysterious boy who may be Vision’s son, reincarnate. As Vision evades capture, he must confront his nature, resist Ultron’s influence, and unravel the enigma that is his young companion if he’s to survive.

The series is the conclusion of a trilogy of shows, following WandaVision and Agatha All Along.

The series also stars Ruaridh Mollica, Todd Stashwick, T’Nia Miller, Lauren Morais, Orla Brady, Diane Morgan, and more.

The finale episode debuted on Disney+ on Tuesday (November 10), and there were a couple of big moments, including a post-credits scene that surely was not shown at the screening.

If you missed it, find out all of the spoilers here!

Find out if there will be a second season of VisionQuest.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos from the VisionQuest finale screening…

Posted To:Emily Hampshire Event Photos James Spader Paul Bettany VisionQuest