Paul Wesley Joins Netflix’s ‘Icebreaker’ Series as Coach Faulkner, Production Underway on BookTok Adaptation

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Paul Wesley is heading to the ice!

The 44-year-old The Vampire Diaries actor has officially joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming Icebreaker series, based on Hannah Grace‘s bestselling romance novel.

The casting was announced on Wednesday (November 11), with Paul set to portray Coach Neil Faulkner.

The new series is already in production in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and follows a competitive figure skater and a college hockey player whose lives become intertwined when their teams are forced to share an ice rink.

Paul joins a cast that already includes Daisy Jelley, Connor Simos, Auli’i Cravalho and Aidan Shaw, who previously appeared in Heated Rivalry.

Who Is Paul Wesley Playing in Icebreaker?

According to a press release from Netflix, Paul will portray Coach Neil Faulkner.

The character comes from Hannah‘s original novel, which follows figure skater Anastasia “Stassie” Allen and hockey player Nathan “Nate” Hawkins.

Daisy is playing Stassie, an ambitious figure skater with dreams of winning Olympic gold, while Connor is portraying Nate, a college hockey star hoping to make it to the NHL.

When an accident forces their teams to share the same rink, Stassie and Nate find themselves spending more time together, and their competitive worlds begin to collide.

The previously announced cast also includes Gabriel Tierney as Aaron, Auli’i Cravalho as Lola, Peter Berry as Robbie, Chaneil Kular as JJ, Devin Craig as Henry and Aidan Shaw as Russ.

Netflix previously announced the eight cast members in September, with Paul now becoming the ninth confirmed actor.

When Will Icebreaker Premiere on Netflix?

Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for Icebreaker, although production is already underway in Vancouver.

The show is based on the first novel in Hannah Grace‘s Maple Hills book series, which spent 70 consecutive weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and has sold nearly five million copies worldwide, according to Netflix.

Jade Halley Bartlett created the adaptation, while Amanda Lasher serves as showrunner and writer.

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper is also executive producing the series through Unwell Productions alongside Matt Kaplan and Mina Lefevre.

Paul is best known for portraying Stefan Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries and James T. Kirk on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

He’s also attached to several upcoming television projects, including Season 3 of The Buccaneers and the Hulu limited series You Deserve to Know, which will reunite him with his former Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev.

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