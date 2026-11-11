‘The Rings of Power’ Season 3: Is Arondir Really Gone? Ismael Cruz Córdova Addresses His Character’s Fate

Credit: Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is back for Season 3, and the first four episodes include a major character exit!

The Prime Video fantasy series returned on Wednesday (November 11), bringing viewers back to Middle-earth as the war between Sauron and the Elves continues.

The new season features Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Charlie Vickers as Sauron and Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, along with several new additions to the cast.

However, not everyone makes it through the first batch of episodes.

Episode 4, titled “Gundabad,” features a devastating confrontation involving Arondir and Theo, played by Tyroe Muhafidin.

Now, Ismael is opening up about his character’s fate and how he learned what was going to happen.

Warning: Major spoilers for The Rings of Power Season 3, Episode 4 ahead!

What Happens to Arondir in The Rings of Power Season 3?

Arondir is killed during the fourth episode of Season 3, which premiered November 11.

The character meets his end while attempting to escape the Orc fortress of Gundabad alongside Galadriel, her long-lost husband Celeborn (Jamie Campbell Bower) and their Orc ally Marnûkh (Adam Young).

During the escape, Arondir discovers that one of Sauron’s mysterious ring servants is actually Theo, the son of his late love Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi).

Theo has accepted one of Sauron’s Rings of Power, placing him on the path toward becoming a Nazgûl.

Arondir tries to convince Theo to remove the ring and leave with him, but the confrontation takes a tragic turn when Sauron arrives.

The villain orders Theo to kill Arondir, and Theo obeys, stabbing the Elf with his sword.

The moment brings an end to Arondir’s storyline, which began during the show’s first season when he developed a close relationship with Theo and his mother.

What Did Ismael Cruz Córdova Say About Arondir’s Exit?

Speaking with TV Insider, Ismael confirmed that he knew his character’s story would end during Season 3.

The actor told the outlet he learned about Arondir’s fate several months before filming began, when showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay arranged a meeting to discuss the season.

He was in Puerto Rico with his father at the time, so the conversation took place over Zoom.

Ismael explained that he viewed Arondir’s final decision as a sacrifice, with the character remaining behind to protect the others.

“There’s an element of choice,” he said.

The actor believes Arondir understood the danger he faced but refused to abandon Theo, even after discovering that the young man had joined Sauron’s forces.

Tyroe, meanwhile, offered a somewhat different interpretation of the confrontation.

In a separate TV Insider interview, he explained that Theo’s anger toward Arondir played a role in his decision.

“I think it was his decision,” Tyroe said, although he acknowledged that the ring influenced his character’s thinking.

Ismael suggested that Sauron’s arrival made the situation more complicated, questioning how much freedom Theo really had once the Dark Lord gave the order.

The actor also admitted that he would miss portraying Arondir, a character he has played since the show’s 2022 debut.

What Happens Next on The Rings of Power?

Arondir’s exit leaves Theo on a dangerous path as Sauron’s influence continues spreading across Middle-earth.

The final moments of Episode 4 also bring Galadriel and Celeborn back together after centuries apart, although their reunion is interrupted by the confrontation.

The third season consists of eight episodes, with the remaining four arriving in two additional batches.

Episodes 5 and 6 premiere Wednesday, November 18, followed by Episodes 7 and 8 on November 25.

You can check out our complete The Rings of Power Season 3 episode release schedule for more details.

Posted To:Amazon Charlie Vickers Ismael Cruz Cordova Jamie Campbell Bower Morfydd Clark Nazanin Boniadi Prime Video Television The Lord of the Rings The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Tyroe Muhafidin