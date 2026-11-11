Rooney Mara Wears Sheer Dress for Date Night with Joaquin Phoenix at Gentle Monster Event

Credit: Getty

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix stepped out for a glam date night this week!

The longtime couple, who have been together since 2016, attended Gentle Monster‘s launch of its upcoming Intelligent Eyewear collection on Tuesday (November 10) at 23 Wall Street in New York City.

Rooney, 41, looked chic in a sheer dress while matching Joaquin, 52, in all black with Dr. Martens boots.

16 Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix



The surreal world of Gentle Monster’s Intelligent Eyewear extends beyond the exclusive celebration, inviting the public to experience the immersive installations firsthand at 23 Wall Street in New York City from November 13 to 23.

Other guests at the event included Alex Consani, Anok Yai, Charles Melton, Paloma Elsesser, Amelia Gray Hamlin, and Bright.

Joaquin, Alex, and Anok are the faces of the campaign.

16 Alex Consani 16 Charles Melton 16 Anok Yai

16 Amelia Gray Hamlin 16 Paloma Elsesser 16 Bright

For those who don’t know, Rooney and Joaquin have been together since 2016 and got engaged in July 2019, though they have not been legally married.

There have been marriage rumors because of Joaquin referring to Rooney as his “wife” over the years, but there has not been an official confirmation of them being married.

The couple share two kids – son River, born in September 2020, and a daughter born in June 2024.

16 Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix 16 Joaquin Phoenix

You can see more photos from the event below!

16 Joaquin Phoenix 16 Joaquin Phoenix 16 Charles Melton 16 Alex Consani 16 Anok Yai 16 Amelia Gray Hamlin 16 Bright

Posted To:Alex Consani Amelia Gray Hamlin Anok Yai Bright Charles Melton Event Photos Joaquin Phoenix Paloma Elsesser Rooney Mara