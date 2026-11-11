Rosie O’Donnell Tells Off Megyn Kelly Over Viral Defense of Convicted Rapist Russell Brand

Nov 11, 2026 2 min read
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Megyn Kelly attends the 2025 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York City (on the left) and Rosie O'Donnell at the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City (on the right).
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Rosie O’Donnell has a strongly worded message for Megyn Kelly.

On Threads, actor and comedian D. L. Hughley posted an image of a quote from Kelly talking about Russell Brand‘s conviction and sentencing for his rape and sexual assault charges.

He received 10.5 years in prison for the crimes.

Megyn Kelly’s Statement on Russell Brand Has Caused Controversy

Megyn Kelly defended Russell Brand.

She apparently said, “Good lord. 10 and a half years in prison. He grabbed a b**b. He kissed a lady. He sniffed a lady. And he had backdoor s*x with a woman who licked his backdoor before she was even introduced to him, this is insane, this is an outrage. This is an obvious double standard. And if you needed any further proof that this is a political witch hunt against Russell Brand, that judge just gave it to us.”

Rosie O’Donnell Saw Megyn Kelly’s Quote, And Told Her Off

Rosie O’Donnell saw this quote on Threads, and had a strongly worded message for the conservative political commentator.

“Go **** urself Megan,” she posted.

Rosie O'Donnell's Threads post to Megyn Kelly

By the way, Rosie O’Donnell has been outspoken about this current political administration. For decades, she has been in a public feud with Trump, 80, long before he became President (and threatened to revoke her citizenship).

Recently, Rosie called Trump the “worst thing that ever happened to our country” after her posted an AI video of her saying she suffers from the imaginary “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

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