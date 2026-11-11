Why Isn’t ‘Scrubs’ Airing New Episodes for 2 Weeks? Season 2 Return Date & Finale Schedule Revealed

Credit: ABC

Scrubs is taking a break from ABC’s Wednesday night lineup!

The hit medical comedy returned for its second season on September 30, bringing Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke back to Sacred Heart Hospital.

The revival has been airing new episodes on Wednesday nights, but viewers will have to wait a little longer for the final two episodes of the season.

The good news is that the show already has a scheduled return date, and ABC has confirmed when the Season 2 finale will air.

Keep reading to find out when Scrubs returns and when the season ends…

When Does Scrubs Return With New Episodes?

Scrubs will air its eighth episode, titled “My Emergency,” on Wednesday (November 11) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

In the episode, an overflowing emergency room causes chaos at Sacred Heart, while J.D. discovers the surprising reason behind the situation. Meanwhile, Turk mentors Dashana as she deals with an issue in her personal life.

After that, the show is scheduled to take two weeks off, with no new episodes currently listed for November 18 or November 25.

ABC will instead air the 60th annual CMA Awards on November 18, with Lainey Wilson serving as host.

On November 25, ABC will air Mickey’s Christmas Carol in Scrubs‘ usual 8 p.m. time slot.

According to TheTVDB’s television listings, Scrubs is expected to return on Wednesday, December 2, at 8 p.m. ET, with the ninth episode of Season 2.

The title and synopsis for that episode have not yet been announced.

The show’s season finale will then air the following week.

When Is the Scrubs Season 2 Finale?

ABC has officially confirmed that the Scrubs Season 2 finale will air on Wednesday, December 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

The episode, titled “My Wonderful Life,” will feature a Christmas storyline involving J.D. and Dr. Cox, played by John C. McGinley.

According to ABC’s official holiday programming announcement, the two doctors will work together on a challenging medical case over Christmas.

Meanwhile, Elliot will be dealing with an emergency room full of patients and an unexpected amount of holiday cheer.

The second season consists of 10 episodes, meaning the December 9 installment will wrap up the latest chapter of the revival.

Where Can You Watch Scrubs Season 2?

New episodes of Scrubs air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and become available to stream the following day on Hulu.

The show is also available through Hulu on Disney+ for eligible bundle subscribers.

You can catch up on previous episodes during the two-week break before the final installments arrive in December.

Posted To:ABC Donald Faison hulu John C. McGinley Sarah Chalke Scrubs Television Zach Braff