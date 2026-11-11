‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 Casting Updates: 1 Former Star Comes Back & a New Cast Member Joins 9 Returning Stars

Credit: Bravo

Southern Charm season 12 is premiering this week and we have all of the latest updates on who will be featured on the reality series!

Bravo’s Charleston, South Carolina-set show was announced to be picked up in May as filming began, and the new episodes debut THIS Thursday (November 12).

What is this season about?

After a reunion where the status of friendships and situationships remained ambiguous, the Charmers are determined to define their relationships and mend wounds. However, when true feelings bubble up and juicy rumors catch fire, the group seeks to unveil the truth – even if it costs them more than just friendships. Watch the trailer here!

Where can I watch the show?

Southern Charm season 12 will debut on Thursday, November 12th at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo, and it will stream the next day on Peacock.

Who stars in season 12?

Several stars are set to return for the new season, along with the addition of a new face. Plus, one of the recent new cast members has seemingly been demoted to more of a “friend of” role, and a former star is coming back.

Keep reading inside to get all the details on the new and returning cast of Southern Charm season 12…

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