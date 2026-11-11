Stephen Curry Reacts to Gilbert Arenas & Nick Young’s ‘Blemish’ Comments About Wife Ayesha Curry, They Respond

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Stephen Curry is speaking out about some recent comments made about his wife Ayesha Curry.

The 37-year-old actress is starring in the recently released Roku Channel movie Second Chance Holiday, and on an episode of their podcast, We Said We Said, Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young talked about a viral clip of her kissing co-star Matthew Daddario in the film.

Gilbert then brought up NBA players wives, and said that while Stephen is “the definition of what everybody sees as a father,” as Nick agreed, he then shared, “The only blemish in the family is the wife, in the sense, that she doesn’t act like the other superstars’ wives.”

On Wednesday (November 11), Stephen took to his Instagram to share a video response to their comments, which Matthew Daddario actually commented on, saying, “Great response.”

What Stephen Curry said in response

“I just wanted to check in right quick. I’ve been hearing a lot of noise and usually the noise doesn’t bother me, doesn’t bother Ayesha,” he said. “But this one in particular, when I’m trying to step on the accomplishments of my wife and obviously leading podcast tapings and topics and giving opinions on somebody else’s wife.”

“Nick, Gil, Emmanuel, and anybody else who feels the need to, want to have to jump in and give an opinion on something you don’t really know about, something that kind of speaks to a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they’re allowed and what they’re not allowed to do,” Stephen continued. “Even the ignorance behind how acting works. Obviously, I tried to laugh this one off, but something needs to be said. Anytime Ayesha Curry shows up in your headline, I’d kindly suggest you just give the, you know, the happy hands, the congratulations, and maybe you just, maybe, you know, the apology can be as loud as y’all leading y’all shows with this topic, so.”

“Appreciate the free [publicity], thank you for giving a nice shout out to Second Chance Holiday, which y’all can find on Roku, starring Ayesha Curry,” he concluded.

Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young respond to Stephen Curry

Gilbert and Nick then responded to Stephen‘s video on the former’s other podcast, Gil’s Arena.

“This is exactly why I made the comment because he’s a professional professional, right?” Gilbert said. “This was what was the comment really. He doesn’t get in trouble for nothing. He says the right things, right? The family, everybody’s good. If you got to judge this family, the only blemish is the things that his wife has said.”

“There’s nothing Steph has ever said. No ticketing, no smoking, no nothing. This is how he conducts himself. So when, you know, something like that is going about the name, it’s like, because he is damn near like a perfect dude. So that’s why I was saying like, you know, if there’s a blemish, if there is. If someone says, ‘Oh this family,’ it’s only the little things that she said. It doesn’t have anything to do with the family thing.”

Nick, however, apologized to Stephen.

“Hey man, f*** what he talking about, Steph. I’m sorry, man… This man won’t say sorry at all, you my dog, I love you,” Nick said. If you didn’t know, Nick and Stephen are former teammates. If I said anything, I apologize like a man, I’m sorry.”

Gilbert added, “I’m sorry, if he’s offended. I didn’t mean it like that. I was just saying he’s such a perfect dude that you… But I’m sorry if he’s offended.

Posted To:Ayesha Curry Gilbert Arenas Nick Young Stephen Curry