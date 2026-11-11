Taylor Swift to Receive Special Honor at THR’s Women In Entertainment Gala

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Taylor Swift is set to receive another special award in the coming weeks!

The 36-year-old entertainer has just been announced to be the recipient of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Sheryl Lansing Leadership Award at the upcoming The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala.

Greta Gerwig is slated to give the honor to Taylor at the annual event, which usually takes place in early December.

The Sheryl Lansing Leadership Award “recognizes trailblazers and philanthropists in entertainment and media,” according to THR. It is named after Sheryl Lansing, who was the first woman to head a Hollywood studio. She served as chairwoman and CEO of Paramount Pictures in the 1990s, before stepping down in 2004.

“Taylor Swift took on an industry that has long underestimated women and won on every front: artistically, commercially and on the question of who owns her work,” THR editor-in-chief Maer Roshan shared in a statement. “She reclaimed her catalog, set new terms for the artists who follow her and became the most popular musician in the world while doing it — and helping scores of other artists along the way. We’re proud to honor her with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award.”

Past recipients of the honor include Gwyneth Paltrow, Adele, Charlize Theron, Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, and Shonda Rhimes.

“I am so pleased to recognize Taylor Swift with the award that bears my name,” Sherry Lansing shared. “She has paved the way for women in music, demonstrating what is possible when a woman takes ownership of her work, her career and her future. Equally impressive is her generosity and commitment to giving back. She is an extraordinary talent and a remarkable role model, and I could not be more proud to see her receive this award.”

Taylor has received a number of special awards through the years, most recently the MTV VMA Artist Director Honor in September.

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