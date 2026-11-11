‘The Bachelor’ Alum Peter Weber Engaged to Pregnant Girlfriend Jadeyn Carr

Nov 11, 2026 1 min read
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Peter Weber engaged to Jadeyn Carr
Credit: Instagram: @pilot_pete

Pilot Peter Weber is getting married!

On Wednesday evening (November 11), the 35-year-old Bachelor alum announced that he recently popped the question to his pregnant girlfriend Jadeyn Carr.

“Marry Me @jadeyncarr,” Peter wrote on Instagram along with a carousel of selfies with his new fiancée from his proposal at Central Park in New York City.

In one photo, Jadeyn, 26, is showing off her new oval diamond ring as she playfully puts her hand over Peter’s head as he has a big smile on his face.

Peter, who was nicknamed “Pilot Pete” during his Bachelor run, just went public with his relationship with Jadeyn, a nurse and model, on August 13 by sharing a series of Instagram photos of them together enjoying summer activities, including at a fair and with his family.

Then in September, Peter and Jayden announced that she’s pregnant with twins!

Congrats to the happy couple!! See all of the other stars that also recently got engaged.

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