‘The Circle’ Season 8 Cast Revealed: 11 Players Including Hannah Brown, Sasha Farber & More Reality Stars!

Nov 11, 2026 2 min read
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Credit: Hulu

The Circle is returning with a new home, a new host a cast featuring several familiar faces.

The hit reality competition series is heading to Hulu for Season 8, premiering Tuesday (November 17), and the streamer has officially revealed the starting lineup.

For the first time, celebrities will compete alongside everyday contestants, all hoping to become the most popular player and win the $100,000 grand prize.

The cast includes Hannah Brown from The Bachelorette, Sasha Farber from Dancing With the Stars, Layla Taylor from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and Dominic “Chef Dom” DeAngelis from Vanderpump Villa.

Some players will enter as themselves, while others will be catfishing, including one contestant pretending to be Lisa Vanderpump!

Tinx is also taking over hosting duties from Michelle Buteau, who hosted the first seven seasons on Netflix.

The new season introduces live audience voting, allowing viewers to influence the competition for the first time. The first vote is already open, with fans choosing which identity Layla and her friend Kate Racker will use in the game.

New episodes of The Circle will arrive Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Hulu, starting November 17.

Click through the slideshow to meet the 11 starting contestants on The Circle Season 8…

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