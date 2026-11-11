‘The Good Daughter’ Author Talks Changes from Book to Peacock TV Show Starring Rose Byrne & Meghann Fahy

Nov 11, 2026 2 min read
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Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy on the red carpet
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All episodes of the new Peacock series The Good Daughter will be released this week and the cast stepped out to celebrate in New York City.

Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy walked the red carpet together at the show’s NYC premiere on Tuesday (November 10) at The Times Center.

They were joined at the event by co-stars Audrey Grace Marshall Drew Cheek, Harper Steele, Shayna Benardo, Jake McDorman, Olivia Williams, and Michael Dorman.

What is The Good Daughter about?

The Good Daughter is a suspenseful thriller wrapped in a deeply emotional story about love, family and resilience. Sisters Charlotte (Fahy) and Samantha (Byrne) Quinn have spent the last 20 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte – now a lawyer like her father – is the first witness on the scene. As the case unfolds and twists through painful memories and buried secrets, what emerges is not just a story of survival, but of enduring ties between a father and his daughters, and the complex bond between sisters.

All six episodes of the limited series drop on Peacock on November 12.

Is the TV show different than the book?

The Good Daughter is based on the novel by Karin Slaughter, who also wrote all episodes of the series. So, how faithful is the show to the book?

Karin told TV Insider, “There’s changes just by necessity, but the heart of the book is the heart of the show. And that’s the family, the relationships, the humor, the twists and turns. I made sure all of that stayed intact through the script.”

The show’s director Steph Green also commented on Karin‘s writing.

“This is what appeals to me about Karin’s writing, is that nothing’s black and white. People are nuanced and they’ve been hurt and they cause pain. And I think Karin has a way of looking at characters like that from all sides. I think it’s too easy on television … we find the bad guy and we assign everything to that assailant or that person, but in this case, we have a real character coming forward about what they really went through, their pain, and then the suffering they caused because of that pain,” Steph told TV Insider.

Watch the trailer for the series!

Check out more premiere photos below!

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