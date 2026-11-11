‘The JLO Show’ Trailer’: Jennifer Lopez Brings Her Vegas Residency to the Screen In Concert Film – Watch Now!

Nov 11, 2026 2 min read
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The JLo Show key art
Credit: Paramount+

Jennifer Lopez is sharing her Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas residency to the small screen!

The 57-year-old entertainer opened the Las Vegas residency during New Year’s Eve week in late 2025, and wrapped the run in March of this year, filming the final performance for The JLO Show concert film.

What is The JLO Show about?

Tracing her journey from the Bronx to global icon, Lopez delivers a production that is as intimate as it is spectacular, backed by a full orchestra, vocal ensemble and 16 dancers. The show blends her most iconic hits with personal storytelling, featuring the artists and songs that influenced her. The result is a show that feels modern, nostalgic and timeless. Premiering on Thanksgiving night, the show continues a cherished Lopez family tradition of gathering to watch movie musicals together over the holiday.

The production takes audiences on a journey through her career with four acts: Act I: I’ll See You in My Dreams, Act II: Tales from Manhattan, Act III: Kiss Kiss, Kill Kill and Act IV: Shall We Dance.

When and where does The JLO Show premiere?

The JLO Show is set to debut on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 26th at 8pm ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. An extended version will also be available exclusively on the streaming platform.

If you missed it, the release of The JLO Show will also coincide with the release of Jennifer‘s Love? vinyl, which will feature a brand new song, “Proof of Love“!

Check out stills from The JLO Show in the gallery below…

Still of Jennifer Lopez performing during The JLO Show concert film
Still of Jennifer Lopez performing during The JLO Show concert film
Still of Jennifer Lopez performing during The JLO Show concert film
Still of Jennifer Lopez performing during The JLO Show concert film
Still of Jennifer Lopez performing during The JLO Show concert film
Still of Jennifer Lopez performing during The JLO Show concert film
Still of Jennifer Lopez performing during The JLO Show concert film
Still of Jennifer Lopez performing during The JLO Show concert film

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