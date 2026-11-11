‘The Voice’ In Talks for Move to New City After Season 31 to Lower Costs

Credit: NBC

Major changes are happening for NBC’s long-running series The Voice.

With season 30 nearing its end and season 31 already completely filmed, producers are looking ahead to the future and making plans for a possible 32nd season, if NBC decides to renew the show.

TheWrap reports that the show’s producers are considering moving the show from Los Angeles to another city to lower the costs associated with filming. Multiple cities are in the discussions, including Nashville and Atlanta. There’s still a chance that production will remain in Los Angeles, where the show has been filmed on the Universal Studios lot since the beginning.

Another major reality show is also moving out of Los Angeles for its next season, part of a trend of L.A. losing a lot of production due to better tax incentives in other states.

The live episodes for season 30 just began this week and the Top 13 were revealed.

The Voice currently airs just once a week with one-hour episodes. In its early days, the show aired two nights a week, with two-hour episodes on Mondays and one-hour episodes on Tuesdays.

While season 30 is a regular season, season 31 will feature celebrity contestants. A new host has been named for the season!

Posted To:Television The Voice