Trisha Paytas Reveals She Made Around $100,000 on YouTube in Just One Week

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Trisha Paytas is revealing just how much money she can make on YouTube!

The 38-year-old internet personality and Just Trish podcast host has been creating content on the platform since 2007, and she’s now sharing how much she earned during one particularly successful week.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday (November 10), Trisha was asked about her YouTube earnings while playing the show’s “Plead the Fifth” game.

The question came during a conversation with host Andy Cohen, with fellow guest Hailey Glassman also appearing on the episode.

How Much Money Did Trisha Paytas Make on YouTube in One Week?

When asked about the most money she’d earned from YouTube in a single week, Trisha revealed that the figure was around $100,000.

“This week was a good week,” she said, before estimating, “Maybe $100K.”

The revelation comes nearly two decades after Trisha first started posting videos on YouTube.

Her earnings haven’t always been consistent, however.

In a previous interview with Polyester Zine in 2023, Trisha explained that her income had fluctuated significantly over the years, depending on how frequently she was creating content and which platforms she was using.

She recalled periods when she was uploading videos every day and earning substantially more than she did during other stretches of her career.

Her online work has included lifestyle videos, ASMR content, podcasts and previously creating content for OnlyFans.

Trisha has also spoken openly about spending large amounts of money on her videos.

In a 2024 interview with British Vogue, she explained that she would sometimes reinvest tens of thousands of dollars into elaborate video productions.

The influencer has also experienced a major shift in her personal life over the past several years.

She shares three children, Malibu Barbie, Elvis and Aquaman, with her husband Moses Hacmon.

Trisha is currently promoting her memoir, Crying on the Kitchen Floor, in which she reflects on her life and experiences as an internet personality. She also just broke her silence on some recent Internet drama involving her husband’s sister.

Watch Trisha discuss her YouTube earnings in the video below!

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