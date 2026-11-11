Will ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Get a Reboot? Lucy Hale & Ian Harding Talk Possibilty & Where They Think Their Characters Are Now

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Lucy Hale and Ian Harding are dishing on a potential Pretty Little Liars reboot!

The former stars of the show reunited for the new Hulu holiday film, The 12 Dates of Christmas, and while promoting the movie, they were of course asked about their former ABC Family/Freeform series.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Lucy said it “wouldn’t take much” for the cast to come back together for a revival!

“I think everyone is willing and would want to,” Lucy told ET. “I think it’s just a matter of schedule and getting the right script. I think the script has to be right, the storyline has to be right.”

“And where is Aria? What’s Aria doing? Especially all the girls that came out of Rosewood, I feel like they’re not ever able to escape it,” she continued. “So, I feel like they somehow maybe left town but found their way back.”

Lucy added where she thinks Aria and Ian‘s character Ezra would be now.

“I do believe Aria and Ezra are still together. I believe they have kids. I believe Aria has written some books,” she shared.

Ian added that he hopes everyone is “in a place that is kind of what they wanted but maybe not quite, and then something brings them all back together.”

Lucy suggested, “Like, a tragedy brings them all back to Rosewood or something. There’s gotta be a new version of ‘A’ as well.”

If you missed it, the actress also recently responded to backlash that Aria and Ezra’s controversial romance didn’t age well.

Lucy is also set to star in an upcoming new TV show – Get the scoop!

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