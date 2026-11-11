Rapper Yella Beezy Sentenced to Life in Prison After Being Found Guilty in Mo3 Murder Case

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Yella Beezy has been found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

The 35-year-old rapper, whose real name is Markies Conway, was convicted of capital murder on Wednesday (November 11) in connection with the 2020 killing of fellow rapper Mo3.

A jury in Dallas, Texas, found Yella Beezy guilty of hiring a gunman to kill Mo3, whose real name was Melvin Noble.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, meaning he will not be eligible for release on parole.

The verdict came exactly six years after Mo3 was shot and killed on a Dallas highway.

What Happened in Yella Beezy’s Murder Trial?

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors argued that Yella Beezy paid a man named Kewon White $40,000 to kill Mo3.

They said the killing followed a feud between the two rappers that had lasted several years.

Mo3 was driving on Interstate 35 in Dallas on November 11, 2020, when another driver pulled up alongside him.

Authorities said Kewon got out of his vehicle with a gun, prompting Mo3 to leave his car and run along the highway.

Kewon chased him and opened fire, according to prosecutors.

Mo3, who was 28 years old, was shot and later passed away at a hospital. Another person was also injured in the shooting but survived.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence they said connected Yella Beezy to the killing.

His defense team argued that prosecutors had not proven their case and were relying on speculation.

Yella Beezy pleaded not guilty.

However, the jury unanimously found him guilty of capital murder.

What Sentence Did Yella Beezy Receive?

Following the verdict, Judge Chikya Anyiam sentenced Yella Beezy to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The sentence is mandatory under Texas law for an adult convicted of capital murder when prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

Kewon, the man convicted of carrying out the shooting, was also found guilty of capital murder in September 2026.

He received the same sentence of life in prison without parole.

According to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth, prosecutors said the feud between the two rappers dated back to 2017.

Who Are Yella Beezy and Mo3?

Yella Beezy is a Dallas rapper best known for his 2017 song “That’s On Me.”

He also released “Bacc At It Again” with Quavo and Gucci Mane in 2019.

Mo3 was another Dallas rapper who gained attention for his music, including a remix of “Errybody” featuring Boosie Badazz.

He was 28 when he was killed in November 2020.

The guilty verdict was delivered on the sixth anniversary of his passing.

Posted To:crime Kewon White Legal Mo3 Music Yella Beezy